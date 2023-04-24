Core Laboratories (CLB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $992.29 million, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.66. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $7,593,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 211,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 56.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 125,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Stories

