Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY23 guidance at $3.84-3.98 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.84-$3.98 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WH opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 381,052 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 251,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 208,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

