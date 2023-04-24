Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 guidance at $0.06-0.10 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.06-$0.10 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at $15,526,707.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

