Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.92 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%.

Shares of CP opened at C$110.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$86.42 and a 52-week high of C$111.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total transaction of C$278,934.48. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$109.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

