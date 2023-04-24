Nevro (NVRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nevro Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:NVRO opened at $33.22 on Monday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,322.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90.
Institutional Trading of Nevro
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.
About Nevro
Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevro (NVRO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.