Nevro (NVRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NVRO opened at $33.22 on Monday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,322.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nevro by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Nevro by 10.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nevro by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.