Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

HLT opened at $148.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $162.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.