CoStar Group (CSGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

