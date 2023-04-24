Travel + Leisure (TNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $39.44 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

