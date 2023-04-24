StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.18 on Friday. Leju has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.
Leju Company Profile
