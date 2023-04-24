StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.18 on Friday. Leju has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

