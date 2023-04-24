Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 1.9 %

NTZ opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Natuzzi by 60.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.