StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of SFE opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,751. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,751. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.