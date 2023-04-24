Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE XIN opened at $3.15 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.