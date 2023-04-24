StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

CTIB opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

