ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.