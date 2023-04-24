Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Trading Down 2.6 %

BPTH stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

