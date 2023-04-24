StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
NYSE:LFCHY opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 12.51. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.
