Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPIX opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.