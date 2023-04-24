Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of CPIX opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
