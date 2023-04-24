Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

