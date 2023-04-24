Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CYCC stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
