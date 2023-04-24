AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.68.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter.

In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 66,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

