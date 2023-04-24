DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.