Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.48. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.
