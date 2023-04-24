ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

