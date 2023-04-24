Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 28,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,867,992.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.