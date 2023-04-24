B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) Insider Acquires £131,250 in Stock

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) insider Ronny Breivik acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £131,250 ($162,418.02).

B90 Trading Down 5.8 %

B90 opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.99. The firm has a market cap of £20.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 0.96. B90 Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

