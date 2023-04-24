B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) Insider Acquires £131,250 in Stock

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating) insider Ronny Breivik acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £131,250 ($162,418.02).
B90 Trading Down 5.8 %
B90 opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.99. The firm has a market cap of £20.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 0.96. B90 Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).
About B90
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.