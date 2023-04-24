AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMC. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMC opened at $4.99 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

Insider Activity

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 85,055,375 shares of company stock valued at $167,474,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

