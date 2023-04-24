InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NSPR stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.87. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.91.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 78.10% and a negative net margin of 357.59%.

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

