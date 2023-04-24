Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.