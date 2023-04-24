Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.