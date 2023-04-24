StockNews.com Downgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of CHT opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 18.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

