StockNews.com Downgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of CHT opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $44.79.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
