Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDR opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

