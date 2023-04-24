Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.1 %

BTN stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

About Ballantyne Strong

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.