Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.1 %
BTN stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.43.
About Ballantyne Strong
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.