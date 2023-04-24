Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Isoray Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ISR opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
Isoray Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.