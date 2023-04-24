IDEX (IEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IEX opened at $217.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

