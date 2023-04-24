Masco (MAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.10-$3.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.10-3.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Masco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $69,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after buying an additional 387,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5,141.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 383,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.