Simmons First National (SFNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.5 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after buying an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,362,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,481,000 after buying an additional 298,998 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

