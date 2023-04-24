Humana (HUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.47 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY23 guidance at at least $28.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $491.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.87. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

