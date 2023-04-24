Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Methanex Stock Up 0.6 %

Methanex stock opened at C$60.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.26. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$39.00 and a 1-year high of C$74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.50%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.43.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

