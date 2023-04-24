Amphenol (APH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2023

Amphenol (NYSE:APHGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q1 guidance at $0.65-0.67 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.65-$0.67 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,605,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,933,000 after buying an additional 667,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.