Amphenol (APH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q1 guidance at $0.65-0.67 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.65-$0.67 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,605,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,933,000 after buying an additional 667,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

