Spotify Technology (SPOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $133.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.11. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $136.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 522,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 204,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.