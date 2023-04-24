Flushing Financial (FFIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,932.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Flushing Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 929,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Featured Stories

