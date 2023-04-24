Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Benchmark boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

