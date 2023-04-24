Teck Resources (TCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$1.80 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

