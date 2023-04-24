Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Waste Connections has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $145.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.14.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 64,555.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560,991 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 358,587 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.