Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2023 guidance at $8.06-$8.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
ADP opened at $215.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,208,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
