PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,523,000 after purchasing an additional 585,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.