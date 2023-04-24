PepsiCo (PEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. PepsiCo has set its FY23 guidance at $7.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $7.20-$7.20 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $185.41 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $255.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.06.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.