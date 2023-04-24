Sun Communities (SUI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $139.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $190.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

