Landstar System (LSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $2.05-$2.15 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $182.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.68. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

