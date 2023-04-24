NOV (NOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOV Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NOV by 5.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

