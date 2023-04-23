Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $212.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.86. The stock has a market cap of $551.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $909,963.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,916.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

