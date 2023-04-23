OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 637 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

